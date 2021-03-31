Mitch Silberman Sells 1,919 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitch Silberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mitch Silberman sold 1,070 shares of IDT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $13,642.50.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $23.41.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IDT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 3,796.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

