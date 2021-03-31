The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 16,000 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $468,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,630.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

GPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

