Chilean Metals Inc. (CVE:CMX) Director Sells C$10,500.00 in Stock

Chilean Metals Inc. (CVE:CMX) Director Peter Kent sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$42,000.

Shares of CVE:CMX opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. Chilean Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55.

About Chilean Metals

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and iron deposits. It owns 100% interest in Zulema property covering an area of approximately 4,300 hectares situated in the Atacama mineral belt in Chile's 3rd region; Palo Negro and Hornitos properties that covers an area of approximately 9,000 hectares located in the Atacama Province of Chile's 3rd region; and Tierra de Oro property covering an area of approximately 5,667 hectares located in the Chile's prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt.

