Chilean Metals Inc. (CVE:CMX) Director Sells C$10,500.00 in Stock

Chilean Metals Inc. (CVE:CMX) Director Peter Kent sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at C$42,000.
Shares of CVE:CMX opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. Chilean Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55.
About Chilean Metals
