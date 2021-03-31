Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $9,263,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,003 shares of company stock worth $43,033,515.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

