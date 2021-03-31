UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.69.

NYSE UDR opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in UDR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 488,659 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $104,584,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

