Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $447.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of strong Medicare business, which has been performing well for several quarters. For 2021, the company expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of around 425,000-475,000 members, suggesting growth of 11-12% year over year. Acquisitions and alliances place it well for growth. The company witnessed higher telehealth visits in 2020 than its earlier years. It has been deploying excess capital for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage. However, its escalating costs weigh on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS for 2021 is expected in the range of $21.25-$21.75, the midpoint of which indicates a downfall of 15.1% from the 2020 reported figure.”

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $461.38.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $425.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $285.49 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.34 and a 200-day moving average of $406.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

