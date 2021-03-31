Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.73.

Shares of BPMC opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

