Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

