Lung Therapeutics, Inc. Sells 715,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $304.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,176,471 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

