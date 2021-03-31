United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

