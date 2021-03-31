Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas Sells 1,890 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.16 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.68 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

