Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,389,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,318,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 37.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Moderna by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 37.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

