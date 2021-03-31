FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,261,000.
FSV stock opened at C$184.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 91.32. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of C$98.92 and a 12-month high of C$198.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$190.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$178.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 32.67%.
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.