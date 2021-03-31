Tal Hayek Sells 3,350 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,089,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,782,121.36.

Tal Hayek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AcuityAds alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Tal Hayek sold 6,200 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.55, for a total transaction of C$115,010.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of AcuityAds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00.

AcuityAds stock opened at C$15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$853.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$33.08.

AT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.