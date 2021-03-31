Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Landec worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Landec by 894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landec alerts:

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844 over the last ninety days. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landec stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.