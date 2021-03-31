Credit Suisse AG Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,257,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,400,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

