Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,939 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NYSE:BIP opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -196.11 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.