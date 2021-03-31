Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $24,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in RPT Realty by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $943.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

