Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.89% of Boot Barn worth $23,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $69.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,103 shares of company stock worth $14,004,343. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.