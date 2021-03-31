Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,169 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,615 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of Popular worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Popular by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 93,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Popular by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.