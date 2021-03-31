Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.