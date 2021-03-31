Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NYSE SIG opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

