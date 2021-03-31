Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of STL stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

