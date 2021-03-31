Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.61% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SASR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 200,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 53,494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

