Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

NYSE SHI opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at $426,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

