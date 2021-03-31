Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “
NYSE SHI opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $28.96.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
