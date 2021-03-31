Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) to Buy

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 195 ($2.55). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.
LON:GENL opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.77. The firm has a market cap of £482.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. Genel Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.01 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55).
Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) Company Profile
