Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) to Buy

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 195 ($2.55). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

LON:GENL opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.77. The firm has a market cap of £482.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. Genel Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.01 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55).

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

