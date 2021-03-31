Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

CNE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185.89 ($2.43).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 169.70 ($2.22) on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 84.86 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.44. The stock has a market cap of £846.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

