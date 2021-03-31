Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,732 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Winnebago Industries worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,109 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

