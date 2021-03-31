Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 954 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,784,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $223.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

