Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 95 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 77,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,549,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $236.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.35 and its 200 day moving average is $225.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.