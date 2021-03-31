Northern Trust Corp Purchases 25,811 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 445.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

