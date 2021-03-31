Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,549,000.

VUG stock opened at $253.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

