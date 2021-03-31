Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.39. Euronext has a 12-month low of $76.24 and a 12-month high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

