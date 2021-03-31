Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Snap has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,093,405.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 41.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

