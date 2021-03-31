Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.63 and a one year high of $117.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

