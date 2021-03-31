Short Interest in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Grows By 61.3%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 216,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.03 million, a PE ratio of 294.40 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. Analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

