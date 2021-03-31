Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,300 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44. Fibra Terrafina has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.63.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered Fibra Terrafina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.