Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$4.02 and a 52 week high of C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.81.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

