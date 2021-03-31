Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

