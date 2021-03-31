Barclays PLC Acquires 1,730 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Titan International worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 4,716.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Titan International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.