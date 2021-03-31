Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,352 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Orange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Orange by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

