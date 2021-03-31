Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Level One Bancorp worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

