Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amyris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 77,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 67,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

