Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 255.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Costamare by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Costamare by 30.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 876,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 221,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

