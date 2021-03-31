Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,556 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 1,593.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Clearfield worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clearfield by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $401.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

