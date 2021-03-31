AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 608.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

In other news, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,413,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $34,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

