Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,778 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,993 shares of company stock worth $22,859,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

