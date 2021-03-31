Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 170.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,986,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

