Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by United Bank

United Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

