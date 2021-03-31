Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 295.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Progenity were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PROG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Progenity in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Progenity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). Equities analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

